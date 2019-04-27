The human cost of the Afghan war

Media player
Afghanistan war: This is the human cost
The United States has been holding another round of peace talks with the Taliban - part of President Trump's efforts to end what is now America's longest war.
But despite those efforts, the death toll among Afghan civilians and military personnel continues to rise dramatically.
Over the last four years, 45,000 Afghan soldiers and police have been killed.
It raises questions as to what would happen to the country if US troops left, after 18 years of war.
27 Apr 2019
