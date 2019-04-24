The Korean yoghurt ladies spreading joy

Media player
South Korea's 'yoghurt ladies' delivering friendship
South Korea's 'yoghurt ladies' have been a familiar sight since the 1970s. They deliver yoghurt directly from their motorised fridges.
The country's population is rapidly ageing, and with that comes concerns over loneliness among older people. The 'yoghurt ladies' are a vital point of contact for many isolated people.
