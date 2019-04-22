'My heart shattered when I saw the bodies'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'My heart shattered when I saw the bodies'

Eyewitnesses of the bombing of Sri Lanka's St Anthony's Shrine have described horrific scenes.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 22 Apr 2019