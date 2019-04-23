'I was praying let that not be Monique'

Media player
Sri Lanka attacks: Family attends funeral
Monique Allen was killed in one of the attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.
She was on holiday with her three sons and husband, Lewis, when the Cinnamon Grand hotel was bombed. The rest of the family, who live in Thailand, survived the attack.
Speaking at her funeral, Mr Allen recalls searching for his wife in the immediate moments after the attack.
23 Apr 2019
