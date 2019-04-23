CCTV of Sri Lanka church bomb suspect
Sri Lanka attacks: CCTV shows suspected Sri Lanka church bomber

Footage has emerged showing one of the suspected bombers in the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka.

A man with a large backpack can be seen walking into St Sebastian's church in Negombo.

Moments later, at least a hundred people died in an explosion.

More than 300 people are now known to have been killed in blasts across the country.

This video has no commentary.

  • 23 Apr 2019
