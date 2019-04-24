How one churchgoer saved lives in Sri Lanka

Media player
Sri Lanka attacks: How one churchgoer saved lives
On Easter Sunday, Sri Lanka was rocked by a series of bombings that killed more than 300 people at churches and top-end hotels.
In the east-coast city of Batticaloa a bomb exploded at a Sunday school, killing at least 25 people, including 13 children.
But if it weren't for the actions of one churchgoer who died in the blast, it would have been worse.
