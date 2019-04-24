Kim-Putin: Kim Jong-un arrives in Vladivostok
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives in Vladivostok ahead of Putin summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Vladivostok ahead of Thursday's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit is part of Kim's effort to ease economic sanctions and build foreign support for his economic development plans after the breakdown of a second US-North Korea summit in Vietnam in February.

  • 24 Apr 2019