Kim-Putin: Kim Jong-un arrives in Vladivostok
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kim Jong-un in Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Vladivostok ahead of Thursday's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 24 Apr 2019