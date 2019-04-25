Putin and Kim toast in Vladivostok
North Korea summit: Putin and Kim toast in Vladivostok

North Korea's Kim Jong-un and Russia's Vladimir Putin sat down to a lavish dinner following talks in the Russian far-eastern city of Vladivostok.

The two have pledged to boost ties at their first ever summit.

  • 25 Apr 2019
