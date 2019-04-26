Why this woman can't be Japan's emperor

Media player
Japan emperor: Why a woman can't take the throne
The coming abdication of Emperor Akihito has reignited debate on Japan's male-only succession rule.
As the BBC's Mariko Oi explains, the future of Japan's imperial family, one of the oldest in the world, may be in doubt if the rule isn't changed.
26 Apr 2019
