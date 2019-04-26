Sri Lankans in Christchurch mourn losses
Sri Lankans in Christchurch mourn after recent attacks

Sri Lankans living in Christchurch, New Zealand, have been paying their respects after the recent attacks in the city and in their home country.

Mourners were shocked after Sunday's attack in Sri Lanka killed over 250 people, just weeks after the Christchurch mosque shootings killed 50.

