The Sri Lankan street fighting back with peace

Sri Lanka attacks: The street fighting back with peace
Families in the multicultural neighbourhood of Katuwapitiya have suffered tremendous loss in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka.
Those living in one lane are determined to not let the tragedy pull apart their community.
Video by Tessa Wong. Additional footage by Nik Millard.
27 Apr 2019
