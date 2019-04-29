Afghan peace envoy on stalled Qatar talks

Video

Hopes were high that peace talks to end Afghanistan’s 17 years of conflict were in sight.

Talks involving the Taliban and Afghan government representatives were to take place in Qatar, but they never happened.

The Afghan president’s peace envoy, Mohammad Umer Daudzai, tells BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur what went wrong.

