Sri Lanka PM: 'The information was not sent'

Sri Lanka attacks: Intelligence not sent, says prime minister
Sri Lanka's prime minister has told the BBC he did not receive any information warning of possible attacks ahead of the Easter Sunday bombings which left at least 250 people dead.
Ranil Wickremesinghe suggested people who received the briefings may have not believed any group in Sri Lanka was capable of such an attack.
26 Apr 2019
