Sri Lanka bombing suspect caught on CCTV
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sri Lanka bombing: CCTV captures hotel attack suspect

CCTV footage has captured the moments leading up to one of the bombing attacks at a hotel in Sri Lanka.

The suspected attacker can be seen in the lower left of the footage, wearing a backpack.

  • 27 Apr 2019
Go to next video: The Sri Lankan street fighting back with peace