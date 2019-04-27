Sri Lanka bombing suspect caught on CCTV

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sri Lanka bombing: CCTV captures hotel attack suspect
CCTV footage has captured the moments leading up to one of the bombing attacks at a hotel in Sri Lanka.
The suspected attacker can be seen in the lower left of the footage, wearing a backpack.
-
27 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-48076872/sri-lanka-bombing-cctv-captures-hotel-attack-suspectRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window