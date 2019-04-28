Candles and prayers outside Sri Lankan church

Media player
Sri Lanka bombings: Faithful meet outside church
Sunday church services in Sri Lanka have been cancelled after a string of attacks on churches and hotels on Easter Sunday.
Christians prayed at home and a televised mass was also held by the Archbishop of Colombo.
Worshippers also gathered outside of St Anthony's Shrine in Colombo which was one of the places of worship that was attacked.
28 Apr 2019
