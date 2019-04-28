Prayers and candles
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Prayers and candles in Sri Lanka

Sunday church services in Sri Lanka have been cancelled after a string of attacks on churches and hotels on Easter Sunday.

People gathered outside of St Anthony's Shrine in Colombo which was one of the places of worship that was attacked.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 28 Apr 2019