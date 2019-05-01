Inheriting Japan's Imperial Treasures

Media player
The moment Japan's new emperor inherits the Imperial Treasures
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has formally ascended the throne, a day after his father abdicated.
In a simple ceremony in the Imperial Palace he symbolically inherited Japan's Imperial Treasures.
The treasures - a sword and a gem - have been passed down through generations of emperors and are seen as the symbols of imperial power. Japan's third Imperial Treasure, a mirror, is said to be kept at the Ise Shrine in central Japan.
01 May 2019
