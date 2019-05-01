S Korean tourists let back into border compound

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Korea DMZ: South Korean tourists let back into military border compound
For the first time in six months, South Korean tourists have been allowed back into Panmunjom, the military compound that divides North and South Korea.
Tourism from the South was suspend last October when the two sides decided to remove landmines under an agreement to reduce military tension along the border.
Under the new deal, soldiers on guard duty no longer carry weapons or wear helmets.
However, tourists are still not allowed to freely cross into the North.
01 May 2019
