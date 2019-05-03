Thai king: Rare footage of 1926 coronation
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thai king: Rare footage of 1926 coronation

The 1926 coronation of King Prajadhipok in Thailand marked the first time such a ceremony had ever been captured on film.

Not much of that rare footage has been seen by the public until now. As Thailand prepares to crown a new king, film archivists have restored and released additional footage from the event.

Archive material courtesy of Thai Film Archive

  • 03 May 2019
Go to next video: Thai king pours sacred water on queen's head