Thai king pours sacred water on queen's head
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thai king Vajiralongkorn marries bodyguard in surprise ceremony

The king of Thailand has married the deputy head of his personal security detail in a televised ceremony.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 66, is seen pouring sacred water on the head of Queen Suthida. The announcement comes before his coronation ceremonies begin on Saturday, when his position is consecrated.

  • 02 May 2019