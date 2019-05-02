Thai king pours sacred water on queen's head

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thai king Vajiralongkorn marries bodyguard in surprise ceremony
The king of Thailand has married the deputy head of his personal security detail in a televised ceremony.
King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 66, is seen pouring sacred water on the head of Queen Suthida. The announcement comes before his coronation ceremonies begin on Saturday, when his position is consecrated.
-
02 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-48138761/thai-king-vajiralongkorn-marries-bodyguard-in-surprise-ceremonyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window