Thailand's king crowned in coronation ceremony
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

King Vajiralongkorn crowned in Thailand coronation ceremony

Thailand's new king has started three days of ceremonial rites, as the country crowns its first monarch in nearly seven decades.

The rituals he goes through are a mixture of Buddhist and Hindu Brahmin traditions and date back centuries.

King Vajiralongkorn's crown weighed 7.3kg (16lb), and symbolised Mount Meru, the home of the Hindu god Indra.

  • 04 May 2019
Go to next video: Thai king pours sacred water on queen's head