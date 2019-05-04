Thailand's king crowned in coronation ceremony

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
King Vajiralongkorn crowned in Thailand coronation ceremony
Thailand's new king has started three days of ceremonial rites, as the country crowns its first monarch in nearly seven decades.
The rituals he goes through are a mixture of Buddhist and Hindu Brahmin traditions and date back centuries.
King Vajiralongkorn's crown weighed 7.3kg (16lb), and symbolised Mount Meru, the home of the Hindu god Indra.
-
04 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-48161496/king-vajiralongkorn-crowned-in-thailand-coronation-ceremonyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window