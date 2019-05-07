Media player
Freed Myanmar journalist: 'I can't wait to go to my newsroom'
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were jailed last year for their reporting on the Rohingya crisis, and became symbols of press freedom. Now, after more than 500 days behind bars, they've walked free.
07 May 2019
