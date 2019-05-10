Media player
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He: Raising tariffs 'harmful to China, US and the world'
The US has more than doubled tariffs on $200bn (£153.7bn) worth of Chinese products, in a sharp escalation of the countries' damaging trade war.
It comes as high-level officials from both sides are attempting to salvage a trade deal in Washington.
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He said raising tariffs was harmful "to China, to the United States and to the world"
10 May 2019
