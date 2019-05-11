Waterspout spotted in Singapore

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Massive waterspout filmed near southern shore of Singapore
A massive waterspout has been filmed near the southern shore of Singapore.
Witnesses who filmed the natural phenomenon said the waterspout was seen for around 20 minutes.
There are reported to be be an average of three waterspouts every year in the area. They form when strong winds occur over water.
-
11 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-48239073/massive-waterspout-filmed-near-southern-shore-of-singaporeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window