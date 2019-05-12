Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Myanmar passenger plane lands on nose
Landing gear problems forced a Myanmar National Airlines plane to land without the use of its front wheels.
The pilot brought the plane down on its nose at Mandalay airport.
Emergency services were seen attending to the plane, with local media reporting that all passengers and crew escaped injury.
-
12 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window