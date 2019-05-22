North Korea drought: State TV shows lush crops and water

Video

North Korea has said it is facing its “worst” drought in a century. But there was little mention of its severity in state media until the UN and South Korea warned of serious food shortages in the country.

In true North Korean style, the focus of the coverage is less on showing the impact of the natural disaster and more on the measures being taken to prevent damage.

State TV is also featuring interviews with farm officials at the scene discussing measures being taken, interspersed with scenes of green and healthy crops and irrigation systems.

