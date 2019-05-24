Three couples and a wedding in Taiwan
Taiwan has become the first place in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage, with a new law taking effect on Friday. These three couples decided to mark the occasion together, with a very special ceremony last weekend.

Video by Cindy Sui and Tessa Wong.

  • 24 May 2019
