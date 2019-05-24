Media player
Zakir Musa: Thousands at Kashmir militant's funeral
Thousands of people have attended the funeral of Zakir Musa, described as India's "most wanted" militant.
The army said that Musa was shot dead on Thursday after they trapped him in a house in south Kashmir's Tral district.
Musa split from the Hizbul Mujahideen, one of the largest groups fighting Indian rule in Kashmir, and declared his allegiance to al-Qaeda in 2017.
24 May 2019
