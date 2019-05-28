Jailed for a comedy show in Myanmar

Media player
Seven young theatre performers in Myanmar are in prison after taking part in a traditional festival.
The civilian government under the Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi has made very few changes to the country’s draconian laws which they inherited after five decades of military dictatorship.
Democracy activists say this is allowing the still-powerful Burmese army to silence a growing number of critics and to crack down on freedom of speech.
28 May 2019
