'It was such a beautiful moment'
Vet helps woman give birth by Bangkok road

A veterinarian in Thailand stepped in to help a mother give birth on the side of the road in Bangkok.

Waree Limrungsukho said she had "never done this for a human baby before".

  • 29 May 2019