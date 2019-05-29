Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Growing crops in the shadow of Fukushima
After more than eight years as nuclear exiles, people are being allowed to return to the small town of Okuma in Fukushima, Japan.
The town is the site of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear power plant which suffered a triple meltdown after it was hit by a huge tsunami in 2011, and lost all cooling.
Now around 40% of the town's land area has been cleaned up and the radiation levels lowered enough for people to return. So, are they coming home?
29 May 2019
