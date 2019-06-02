Fighting India's rape culture

Video

When a man tried to rape Usha Vishwakarma she decided to fight back by setting up self-defence classes for women and girls.

At first, people accused her of being a sex worker. But now she runs an award-winning organisation and has won the community's respect.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this video, information about help and support is available here.

