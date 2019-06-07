Inside the city liberated from militants
Inside the battle-scarred Philippine city of Marawi

In May 2017, jihadists loyal to the so-called Islamic State took Marawi by force.

After five months of heavy bombing and more than 1,000 deaths, government forces liberated the city.

But large parts of it remain in ruins with thousands displaced in makeshift camps.

