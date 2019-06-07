Media playback is unsupported on your device
US Navy video shows brush with Russian warship

The US Navy has released video of the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov in a near collision with the cruiser USS Chancellorsville in the East China Sea.

Russia's Pacific Fleet says its ship had to perform "emergency manoeuvring" to avoid the American vessel, but the US Navy blames the Russians.

Both countries regularly accuse the other of dangerous military manoeuvres - at sea and in the air.

  • 07 Jun 2019