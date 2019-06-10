Married or single? Look at my hair

Media player
The village where hairstyles are a dating code
In Yay Pote Gyi, a remote village in central Myanmar, you see residents with different hairstyles.
It's a tradition they have kept for more than 200 years.
The hairstyles signal age and whether they are married or ready to date.
But the women say people sometimes laugh at their unique hairstyles when they go out of town. As the village opens up to new visitors will they break with tradition?
Filming by Phyo Hein Kyaw, Editing by Kevin Kim.
Produced by Lara Owen and Yee Yee Aung.
10 Jun 2019
