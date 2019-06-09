Dog smog
Where dogs wear pollution masks

South Korea has some of the worst air quality in the developed world, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

While people have long protected themselves by wearing masks, concern is now growing among dog owners for the health of their pets.

