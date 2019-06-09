Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Where dogs wear pollution masks
South Korea has some of the worst air quality in the developed world, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
While people have long protected themselves by wearing masks, concern is now growing among dog owners for the health of their pets.
-
09 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window