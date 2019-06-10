Media player
The village where hairstyles are a dating code
In Yay Pote Gyi, a remote village in central Myanmar, you see residents with different hairstyles which signal age and whether they are married or ready to date, a tradition they have kept for more than 200 years.
10 Jun 2019
