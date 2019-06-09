Kazakhstan election protesters clash with police
The election was promoted by the resignation of long-time ruler Nursultan Nazarbayev, whose hand-picked successor, Kassym Jomart-Tokayev, is expected to win.

Protesters gathered in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, to boycott the poll on 9 June.

Footage shows protesters being carried away by police, some of the hundreds who were reportedly arrested.

