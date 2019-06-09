Clashes after Hong Kong march

Video

Violence has broken out between police and demonstrators after hundreds of thousands of people marched in Hong Kong, against a proposed extradition law.

Protesters fear it could allow the Chinese authorities to target political opponents in the territory.

The controversial extradition bill would allow suspected criminals to be sent to mainland China for trial.

The government says the bill has built-in protections.

But critics say those in the former British colony would be exposed to China's deeply flawed justice system, and it would lead to further erosion of the city's judicial independence.