The ghostbuster estate agent

Akira has been selling 'haunted' houses for five years and has dealt with around 500 homes.

In Japan, many people believe that houses can be haunted, and that the ghosts of people who died a lonely death, killed themselves or were murdered can haunt the living.

These properties are on the increase with a declining Japanese population, which is expected to drop from 127 million to about 88 million by 2065.

