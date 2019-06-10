Media player
Japan's office chair racers compete in 'grand prix'
Competitors have taken part in a race on office chairs in Japan.
Three-person teams in the Isu-1 Grand Prix, which took place in the city of Hanyu, had to complete as many laps of the 200m (650ft) course as they could in two hours.
The event was founded 10 years ago, with a series of races scheduled across the country this year.
10 Jun 2019
