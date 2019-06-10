Pakistan ex-leader's supporters gather over arrest
Pakistan’s ex-President Zardari arrested on corruption charges

Asif Ali Zardari, the former president of Pakistan, has been arrested at his home in Islamabad over a money laundering case.

It followed an appearance at the Islamabad High Court, where his request to have his pre-arrest bail extended was rejected.

Mr Zardari and his sister are accused of hiding financial kickbacks in fake accounts.

