Xi Jinping gets warm welcome in North Korea
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Xi-Kim meeting: Crowds welcome Chinese president to N Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping was greeted by cheering crowds as he arrived in Pyongyang for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

In footage broadcast on Chinese television, the two leaders were seen being driven through the North Korean capital.

It is the first Chinese state visit to North Korea since 2005.

  • 20 Jun 2019
Go to next video: What it's like to negotiate with North Korea