Train plunges off bridge in Bangladesh
Video

Bangladesh train derailed killing at least five people

A passenger train derailed on a bridge in north-east Bangladesh on Sunday evening, killing at least five people and injuring more than 100 at Baramchal in Moulvibazar, around 140 miles from the Capital, Dhaka.

  • 24 Jun 2019