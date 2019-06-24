Thailand cave rescue anniversary

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thailand cave rescue: Boys mark one year anniversary
Rescuers and survivors have attended ceremonies to mark one year since 12 boys and their coach went missing after being trapped in a cave in Thailand.
Members from the Wild Boars football team took a trip through a network of caves when they became stranded due to rising floodwaters.
All were eventually rescued by a team of divers and cavers after spending 17 days underground.
Tributes have also been made to Thai Navy Seal diver, Saman Gunan, who died during the complex rescue operation.
-
24 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window