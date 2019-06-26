Media player
Thousands of turtles seized at Malaysia airport
Malaysian officials have seized 5,225 smuggled baby turtles at Kuala Lumpur airport.
Two Indian nationals were detained after the creatures were found in baskets inside their suitcases.
26 Jun 2019
