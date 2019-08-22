Media player
Being Muslim in Myanmar
From difficulties in getting jobs to mounting online abuse, some Muslims in Myanmar are uneasy over what they say are signs of daily discrimination, which have grown since the Rohingya crisis erupted in 2012. Three Muslims share their stories with the BBC.
Video by Tessa Wong, Nick Beake and Closay Saw.
22 Aug 2019
