From the Muppets to Punch and Judy, puppets have captured the imaginations of adults and children around the world for centuries.

In Taiwan, 88-year-old Chen Hsi-huang, is on a campaign to keep the art of traditional puppetry alive.

It's known as Budaixi and was once one of the country's most popular forms of entertainment, even surviving a ban during Japanese colonial rule, until karaoke, TV and other newer forms of entertainment won people over.

But some are keen to see Budaixi make a comeback, adding modern twists to help bring the ancient art alive to younger audiences.